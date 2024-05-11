The actor also talked about whether he would dip his toes in politics in the near future. He mentioned how he dabbled in politics before he joined acting. Rana continued, “Usually, it happens that way, but it has been the other way for me. Before I became an abhineta (actor), I was a neta (politician). This is why people feel that I would soon join the sansad (Parliament). But not everyone can be in the Parliament, some people are on the road, part of the crowd. And I am one of them. I really feel if the public is awakened, that's when the Parliament also shines.”