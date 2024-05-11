Art & Entertainment

Ashutosh Rana Has THIS To Say After Deepfake Video Of Him Supporting Political Party Goes Viral

Ashutosh Rana broke his silence and opened up about his deepfake video. The video showed the actor supporting a political party.

Ashutosh Rana Photo: Instagram
Ashutosh Rana made news when a deepfake video of the actor supporting a political party started doing rounds on social media. The fake video showed the actor reciting a poem with the BJP emblem as he appealed to his fans to vote for the party. In a recent interview, the actor has finally broken his silence and has addressed the issue.

Speaking to India Today, Ashutosh Rana talked about how AI can used for ‘character assassination.’ He talked about how AI can be used to add someone’s face to any video. The actor said, “Today, your face can be added to any video, and that could even lead to your character assassination. And even if that happens someday, I would only be answerable to my wife (Renuka Shahane), my two kids, my parents, who are no longer alive, and my guru. Otherwise, I really don't care. However, I will say it again, that one has to be cautious. It takes years to build an image and just a day to destroy it.”

The actor also talked about whether he would dip his toes in politics in the near future. He mentioned how he dabbled in politics before he joined acting. Rana continued, “Usually, it happens that way, but it has been the other way for me. Before I became an abhineta (actor), I was a neta (politician). This is why people feel that I would soon join the sansad (Parliament). But not everyone can be in the Parliament, some people are on the road, part of the crowd. And I am one of them. I really feel if the public is awakened, that's when the Parliament also shines.”

On the work front, the actor was recently seen in the crime thriller series, ‘Murder In Mahim’ where he played the role of the retired journalist Peter Fernandes. The series was based on a book by Jerry Pinto.  

