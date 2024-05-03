'Murder in Mahim' Trailer Review: Vijay Raaz And Ashutosh Rana Are On A Mission To Track Down A Serial Killer

Two talented actors of the industry- Ashutosh Rana and Vijay Raaz have come together for a murder mystery thriller titled 'Murder in Mahim'. The series will be premiered on JioCinema. The trailer was unveiled on Friday (May 3).
The series is about a chilling and gripping murder mystery that takes place at Mahim station in Mumbai. The show is an adaptation of a critically acclaimed book by author Jerry Pinto. 'Murder in Mahim' is directed by Raj Acharya, and created by Tipping Point Films and Jigsaw Pictures. Apart from Ashutosh Rana and Vijay Raaz, it also features Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shivaji Satam in pivotal roles
Advertisement
'Murder in Mahim' shows the gruesome murder at Mahim station, and how Peter (Ashutosh Rana) gets embroiled in the investigation. The most surprising part is that his son becomes a suspect in the case. While trying to track down a serial killer, Peter and Jende (Vijay Raaz) discover some secrets, blackmail, etc. They also confront their differences. The series has many turns and twists and deals with the complexities of human nature and the dark realities of society.
Watch the trailer of 'Murder in Mahim' here.
Ashutosh plays a journalist and he perfectly nails his character and so also Vijay who plays a cop. From the trailer, it seems they have some old feud but nothing much is revealed. However, they join hands to find out the killer. We also get a glimpse of 'CID' actor Shivaji Satam but his part in the series is not revealed in the trailer. 'Made in Heaven' actress Shivani Raghuvanshi also plays a cop who helps Jende in the investigation. From the dialogues to the visuals, 'Murder in Mahim' seems to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.
Advertisement
While talking about his role in ‘Murder in Mahim,’ Ashutosh Rana said in a statement, "When it’s about complex roles, I’m the most excited. Peter is one such character. Meri koshish humesha yeh hi rehti hai ki main kuch alag karun, ek alag look mein, and Murder in Mahim gave me that opportunity. Peter’s inner struggle amid the complexities of the murder investigation allowed me to add depth to the character. It is not just a profound murder mystery, it’s layered with so many significant plots that mirror the social stigmas around caste, gender and sexuality, with rare sensitivity. That’s the beauty of this show.”
Vijay Raaz shared that the most fascinating aspect of his character is the various shades to his persona. His effort was to bring a humane touch to his character, but there is also an aggression on the personal front which comes out in front of his family. ''So, it was exciting to etch out the emotional arc of my character and bring an entire gamut of emotions on screen. Working on a show like Murder in Mahim is a rare experience. The entire team has put their heart and soul on this show, hope the audience will enjoy watching it,'' he said.
Advertisement
'Murder in Mahim' is all set to stream on JioCinema on May 10, 2024.