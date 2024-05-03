'Murder in Mahim' Trailer Review: Vijay Raaz And Ashutosh Rana Are On A Mission To Track Down A Serial Killer

Vijay Raaz shared that the most fascinating aspect of his character is the various shades to his persona. His effort was to bring a humane touch to his character, but there is also an aggression on the personal front which comes out in front of his family. ''So, it was exciting to etch out the emotional arc of my character and bring an entire gamut of emotions on screen. Working on a show like Murder in Mahim is a rare experience. The entire team has put their heart and soul on this show, hope the audience will enjoy watching it,'' he said.