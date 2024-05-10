‘Murder In Mahim’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects

This crime thriller is based on a book by Jerry Pinto. All the makers had to do was adapt it for the OTT and add some tweaks here and there. When it comes to adapting the book for the show, the makers included a lot of details, and this is where the show got pulled down. The show has a lot of details, some of which are unnecessary. It is because of this that the show starts getting lengthy and I found myself losing attention in the first half itself. The show is arduously long, and it takes time to pick up pace but by then I had lost interest. The direction is in the right place but what the show needs is some serious chopping and editing in multiple places.