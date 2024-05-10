The OTT space is inundated with crime thrillers releasing on multiple platforms almost every week. Each crime thriller deals with a new case in an unseen manner. While crime thriller is a genre that will always find takers, the problem, now, is that it is getting oversaturated. The latest addition to the genre this week is ‘Murder In Mahim.’ This JioCinema series is based on a book written by Jerry Pinto that explores the murders that take place at the Mahim junction in Mumbai. The series features Vijay Raaz and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles. In case you are planning to start your weekend binge with this series, then here’s all that you need to know about ‘Murder In Mahim.’
‘Murder In Mahim’: Story
Set in 2013, this thriller follows a murder that takes place in the washroom of the ever busy Mahim Junction. The killer murdered his victim, stole his kidney, and wrote the name of his alleged next victim with a lipstick on the victim’s arm. Police officer Shivajirao Zende (played by Vijay Raaz) is assigned to this case. As he starts the investigation, the killer goes on a killing spree following the same modus operandi. The victims are homosexuals. The series sheds light on the homophobia that is rampant among the cops. As Zende solves the case, he deals with issues with his father (played by Shivaji Satam). He takes the help of his friend, retired journalist Peter Fernandes (played by Ashutosh Rana). This crime thriller deals with themes of homophobia, desires, friendship, and greed.
‘Murder In Mahim’: Performances
Can Vijay Raaz ever go wrong? The answer to that remains a firm no. As Shivajirao Zende, Raaz is raw and honest. He has got his body language and diction absolutely correct. The police officer is no-nonsense and has a very tongue-in-cheek sense of humour. As a cop, the actor has nailed these aspects to perfection. However, when he heads home, his personality takes a 180-degree flip because of his strained relationship with his father. In those scenes, he is angry and vulnerable. The actor has managed to humanize his character with his full range of emotions so well that you start seeing where he comes from.
As retired journalist Peter Fernandes, I could not help but notice how well Ashutosh Rana has captured the Anglo-Indian accent. The actor is reserved and somber in his portrayal. His reserved take elevates his character which deals with his own struggles. I have always been fond of Rana in antagonistic roles, but this character grew on me, and I want to see him play more of these similar roles in the future.
Shivani Raghuvanshi blew me away with her terrific performance. This character is a complete departure from what the audience has seen her play in ‘Made In Heaven.’ While I do not want to spoil the series for you, her character takes a sharp turn, and you see the real her. The actor has juggled through these shifts in her character effortlessly. She captures the nuance with perfection. Her performance is earnest and honest.
Shivaji Satam is excellent as usual in his role as Zende’s father. While Benafsha Soonawalla will also surprise you with her interpretation of her character which starts picking up momentum in the second half.
‘Murder In Mahim’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
This crime thriller is based on a book by Jerry Pinto. All the makers had to do was adapt it for the OTT and add some tweaks here and there. When it comes to adapting the book for the show, the makers included a lot of details, and this is where the show got pulled down. The show has a lot of details, some of which are unnecessary. It is because of this that the show starts getting lengthy and I found myself losing attention in the first half itself. The show is arduously long, and it takes time to pick up pace but by then I had lost interest. The direction is in the right place but what the show needs is some serious chopping and editing in multiple places.
The dialogues are well-written. The way the cops address homosexuals will make them uncomfortable and that’s the whole point of this show. It is supposed to make you feel uncomfortable and uneasy. It is supposed to make your inside churn and gnaw you. Some of the dialogues are hard-hitting, and the impact stays with you throughout the episode.
Another thing that caught my eye about ‘Murder In Mahim’ is the cinematography. The show aims to highlight the underbelly of Mumbai. It has done a good job of capturing the essence of Mahim. Add to it, the dark-themed colour grading adds to the tone of the series. Mahim almost feels like another character in the series and that elevates the visual appeal.
‘Murder In Mahim’: Cast & Crew
Director: Raj Acharya
Cast: Vijay Raaz, Ashutosh Rana, Shivaji Satam, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Benafsha Soonawalla
Available On: JioCinema
Duration: 8 episodes (42-45 minutes each approximately)
Languages: Hindi
‘Murder In Mahim’: Can Kids Watch It?
No, the series includes violence and strong language that might not bode well with the young audience.
Outlook’s Verdict
The problem with ‘Murder In Mahim’ is that it was too caught up in the details. This attention to detail bit the makers back. Every episode feels arduously long for no reason. The show is a slow burner, and it picks up pace only after the fourth episode. But can you expect your audience to stick around for so long when your show has eight episodes and there are multiple other crime thrillers available at their fingertips which wrap the story in shorter durations? The actors give an earnest performance and that shows in every scene. The show has potential but all it needs is some crisp editing. I am going with 2 stars.