Vijay Raaz Explores 'Vulnerabilities' Of His 'Strong Cop' Role In 'Murder In Mahim'

Vijay, who was last seen in the web series 'Showtime', opened up on his character, stating: "Characters lie in the scripts. But it is the artist's job to interpret, define, and redefine each character, pushing it to another limit. It was fun to explore his various shades; be it his humane side during the investigations or his aggressive side in his interpersonal relationship. He is indeed a cop who is strong but also has his vulnerabilities."