Arun Govil Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Ram In 'Ramayana', Calls Him 'Sanskaari'

While a lot of details about Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming directorial – ‘Ramayana’ – have not been revealed, the movie has managed to generate considerable buzz on social media. The audience is waiting with bated breath for this movie and to see Ranbir Kapoor essay the role of Lord Ram. At a recent press interaction, Arun Govil opened up about what he feels about Kapoor playing this role.
Speaking at a media interaction, Arun Govil was asked to share his thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor playing the role of Lord Ram in ‘Ramayana.’ He was also asked if he believed that whether Kapoor will bring out the charm and do justice to the role. The Times of India quoted the veteran actor saying, “Woh ho sakta hai ya nahi ho sakta hai, woh toh samay batayega. Pehle se kuch nahi kaha ja sakta kisi ke baare main.”
Heaping praises on Kapoor and his acting prowess, Govil said, “But, as far as Ranbir is concerned, he is a good actor. He is an award-winning actor. Jitna jaanta hoon main unko, bohot sanskaari bacche hain woh. Unke andar morals, sanskar, sanskriti hai. Maine dekha hai kayi baar unko. I’m sure that he will try to do his level best.”
Govil played the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s superhit TV show, ‘Ramayan.’ The actor became a household name after this role. People started recognizing him as Lord Ram in public.
According to reports, Nitesh Tiwari has got Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi to play the roles of Lord Ram and Sita. While ‘KGF’s Yash will play the role of Raavan. It has also been reported that Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bobby Deol are also going to be a part of this magnum opus.