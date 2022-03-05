Saturday, Mar 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Arjun Mathur Completes Shooting For Anshuman Jha's Film 'Lord Curzon ki Haveli'

The black-comedy-thriller marks the directorial debut of actor Anshuman Jha. Bikash Mishra, best known for writing and directing critically-acclaimed film 'Chauranga', has penned the script.

Arjun Mathur Completes Shooting For Anshuman Jha's Film 'Lord Curzon ki Haveli'
Actor Arjun Mathur Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 6:56 pm

Actor Arjun Mathur, who has earned renown for being filmmakers' first pick for unorthodox parts, has wrapped another path-breaking drama. Mathur said on Saturday that he has finished filming his next film, 'Lord Curzon ki Haveli.'

Related stories

Sushmita Sen: Bollywood Wasn't Offering My Kind Of Roles

Being Mistaken As Gay Means I've Done A Good Job: Emmy-Nominated Arjun Mathur

'Delhi Crime', Arjun Mathur Nominated For 2020 International Emmy Awards

The black-comedy-thriller marks the directorial debut of actor Anshuman Jha. Bikash Mishra, best known for writing and directing critically-acclaimed film 'Chauranga', has penned the script.

Mathur, who won acclaim for his performance in Prime Video show 'Made in Heaven', shared the news of his wrap on 'Lord Curzon ki Haveli' on Instagram.

"Happy faces. They say - the relationship between an actor and a director is like a love story. The man with his muse (s) after completion of filming. 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' film wrap #LordCurzonKiHaveli #Blackcomedy #Thriller #FilmWrap," he wrote alongside a picture with the team of the film.

'Lord Curzon ki Haveli' also features Tanishtha Chatterjee and Rasika Dugal in pivotal roles.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Arjun Mathur Bollywood Bollywood Actor Movies Indian Cinema Indian Film Industry Film Actor Bollywood News Bollywood Actors India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Friendship CUP UAE 2022: Celebrate Friendship With Cricket

Friendship CUP UAE 2022: Celebrate Friendship With Cricket

To Be Or NATO Be: Putin’s War On Ukraine Is Also A Western Creation

To Be Or NATO Be: Putin’s War On Ukraine Is Also A Western Creation