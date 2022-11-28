Monday, Nov 28, 2022
Arjun Kapoor Starts Shooting For Next Film In Delhi, Says City Lucky For Him

Arjun Kapoor has begun shooting for his next movie in Delhi. The actor had earlier shot three of his films in the national capital, all of which he describes as "special films".

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 7:42 pm

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 7:42 pm

Arjun Kapoor has begun shooting for his next movie in Delhi. The actor had earlier shot three of his films in the national capital, all of which he describes as "special films".

For the same reason, the actor feels that the city is lucky for him. The yet-to-be-titled film will be reportedly directed by Mudassar Aziz of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' fame.

Talking about shooting in Delhi, Arjun said: "Delhi has always been special for me and it has been a hugely lucky charm for me. I shot '2 States', 'Ki & Ka', 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' in the national capital and all these films turned out to be some of the most special films in my filmography and gave me tremendous recognition that I'm grateful for."

The actor is "excited to be back in Delhi" and hopes that Delhi will add its magical touch and make this film again a stand-out one for his career in cinema.

Arjun is on a strict diet and is looking forward to attaining a certain physical transformation. But he can't stop himself from having a cheat day for the Delhi delicacies.

He said: "I'm very fitness forward these days and want to achieve a certain body type soon, so I won't be able to gorge on the Delhi delicacies but I have convinced my trainer to allow me a day of cheat meals in Delhi."

He signed off by saying: "I am waiting for the day when I can have my Bua's ghar ka khana and the local chaat. I'm looking forward to this outdoor schedule in Delhi where I can relive my childhood summer holidays and enjoy my cheat and treat meal and spend time with my family here."

Apart from Arjun, the untitled film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

