Are Gong Myung And Kim Do-yeon In A Relationship? Here's What Their Agencies Have To Say

K-drama fans were surprised when rumours of Gong Myung and Kim Do-yeon’s relationship surfaced in the news. The news shocked fans because these two Korean stars shared the same agency before Gong Myung signed up with a new label in 2020. However, the agencies of these two stars have come forward and issued a statement that quashes the rumours.
Gong Myung’s agency Saram Entertainment sprung to action and issued a statement. They denied the dating rumours and mentioned that the stars know each other because they were associated with the same label in the past. Speaking to Ilgan Sports, Saram Entertainment said, “The rumors that [Gong Myung] is dating Do-yeon are not true. The two of them simply know each other because they used to be under the same agency in the past. They have an industry senior-junior relationship.”
Kim Do-yeon's agency, Fantagio, did not issue a statement initially. However, they did so when they saw that the matter was slipping out of control. The ‘Weki Meki’ star’s agency’s statement stated, “Hello. This is Fantagio. The dating rumors regarding our agency’s artist Weki Meki’s Kim Do-yeon that were brought up by the media today are not true.”
The statement mentioned their relationship in the industry. It read, “They are only acquainted with each other through a relationship between senior and junior who were in the same agency, and we want to inform you that the contents of the report are not true. Please refrain from speculating on false rumors as well as circulating and reproducing rumors. We will continue to strive to protect the rights of our artists through continuous monitoring going forward. Thank you.”
Now that both agencies have addressed the issue, fans can be reassured that the rumoured romance between Gong Myung and Kim Do-yeon is just gossip.