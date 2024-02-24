In the dynamic realm of Korean entertainment, a plethora of noteworthy celebrities have captured the interest of audiences worldwide. The last week, especially, has seen some significant events in the K-Pop world. From renowned producer Shinsadong Tiger passing away to BLACKPINK’s JISOO launching her highly-awaited solo label, we have you covered.

Here are the top five newsmakers in the entertainment industry of the week, all the way from South Korea.