In the dynamic realm of Korean entertainment, a plethora of noteworthy celebrities have captured the interest of audiences worldwide. The last week, especially, has seen some significant events in the K-Pop world. From renowned producer Shinsadong Tiger passing away to BLACKPINK’s JISOO launching her highly-awaited solo label, we have you covered.
Here are the top five newsmakers in the entertainment industry of the week, all the way from South Korea.
Producer Shinsadong Tiger Passes Away
Renowned producer Shinsadong Tiger, aged 41, has passed away. However, the cause of his demise has not yet been revealed. On February 23, TR Entertainment officially confirmed the unfortunate news of his passing. The agency’s statement reads, “As this news came suddenly, we are currently confirming the specific details. Once we have sorted everything out, we will provide information regarding funeral arrangements and other details.” The producer is best known for his composition on smash hits like T-ara’s ‘Roly-Poly,’ Apink’s ‘NoNoNo,’ EXID’s ‘Up & Down’ and Momoland’s ‘BBoom BBoom.’ He is also known to have formed the rookie group TRI.BE, whose album he last worked on.
BTS’ j-hope To Release A Documentary Along With A Special Album
On February 18 at midnight KST, as a gift from j-hope to his fans on his birthday, BIGHIT MUSIC surprised fans with a “coming soon” teaser for his much-awaited docu-series ‘HOPE ON THE STREET,’ which will comprise of six episodes, and will follow a release format of two episodes weekly, starting March 27. The docu-series will shed light on his life and his dancing. But that’s not all, j-hope will also be releasing a special album the same month. According to the agency, “‘HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1’ is a special album featuring a total of six tracks and will be released alongside ‘HOPE ON THE STREET,’ a docu-series that trails j-hope’s dance journey.” The album is slated to be released on March 29 at 1 PM KST. The promotion schedules for both have been unveiled.
Hwang Jung-eum Files For Divorce
Y1 Entertainment, the agency backing actress Hwang Jung-eum, issued an official statement on February 22, disclosing the actress’ decision to pursue a divorce from businessman-husband Lee Young-don. “After much deliberation, Hwang Jung-eum decided that it is no longer possible to maintain her marriage and is in the process of filing for divorce. Please understand that details such as the reason for divorce cannot be disclosed as it is a private matter. In addition, we earnestly ask you to refrain from creating speculative rumours and provocative reports that will damage the reputation of the actress and her children.” The ‘Kill Me, Heal Me’ star tied the knot with the former professional golfer back in 2016, and they share two children.
BTS’ Jung Kook Makes History; Becomes The 1st Asian To Win Male Artist Of The Year At PCAs
BTS’ vocalist Jung Kook recently grabbed an award for Male Artist of the Year at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards. With this achievement, he has become the first-ever Asian to bag an award under this category. He took home this award for his solo debut album ‘GOLDEN,’ which has gone on to break several records. However, the ‘Standing Next To You’ crooner wasn’t physically present to accept the award as he is currently fulfilling his mandatory military services. Though he won only one trophy that night, he was also nominated under Pop Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, and Collaboration Song of the Year for ‘Seven’ featuring Latto.
BLACKPINK’s JISOO Launches Her Solo Label, BLISSOO
On February 21, following in the footsteps of fellow band members JENNIE and LISA, now JISOO has officially launched her independent label called BLISSOO. Taking to her Instagram to make the announcement, the BLACKPINK member wrote, “I’m excited to share my new start with BLISSOO. Stay tuned for what’s to come, as I’m dedicated to bringing joy and happiness to each and every one of you. Please continue to shower your love and support for JISOO with BLISSOO, and also for BLACKPINK.” Alongside launching social media handles for the company, its mission reads, “Transcending the boundaries of genres and fields, our mission is to share the happiness that JISOO creates in her own unique way.” JISOO will actively be promoting her solo activities under the newly-found label.