South Korean actress Hwang Jung-eum is currently going through a, yet another turbulent phase in her marital life, with recent reports suggesting the end of her marriage. On February 22, news surfaced, indicating that the actress has formally initiated the legal process of divorce; marking the second time she tries to end the marriage.
The announcement of the divorce closely follows a sequence of cryptic Instagram posts by the ‘Kill Me, Heal Me’ star, appearing to provide insights into her relationship with her husband, Lee Young-don. She posted multiple photos of her husband. As per Koreaboo, she captioned one post, “My loving husband is so beautiful. This is my husband, Lee Young-don, who has been so busy enjoying himself since getting married to me. You’ve been so busy until now, now just enjoy yourself comfortably.” Another post stated, “My oppa is so cute. Going through our memories.” She shared three more similar posts.
Intensifying the ongoing speculations, her interaction with a netizen caught attention in the comments. The actress had replied, “If I remember, I think he dated like 400 people.”
Now, confirming these rumours, the 39-year-old actress’ agency, Y1 Entertainment, released an official statement. The statement read: “After much deliberation, Hwang Jung-eum decided that it is no longer possible to maintain her marriage and is in the process of filing for divorce. Please understand that details such as the reason for divorce cannot be disclosed as it is a private matter. In addition, we earnestly ask you to refrain from creating speculative rumours and provocative reports that will damage the reputation of the actress and her children.”
For those unversed, Jung-eum tied the knot with Lee Young-don, a businessman and former professional golfer, back in 2016. Their first son was born in August of the following year. Although she filed for divorce in September 2020, the couple reconciled through mediation and got back together in July 2021. In 2022, they welcomed their second son into the world.
Despite the personal challenges, the actress is determined to not let this affect her professional life. Last seen in SBS’ ‘The Escape of the Seven,’ she is now actively gearing up for the second season, titled ‘The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection.’