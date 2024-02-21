JISOO took to her Instagram to share this news with her fans. She shared a picture of herself and introduced BLISOO to her fans. She also shared a note in the post. The note read, “Hello, this is JISOO. I'm excited to share my new start with BLISSOO. Stay tuned for what's to come, as I'm dedicated to bringing joy and happiness to each and every one of you. Please continue to shower your love and support for JISOO with BLISSOO, and also for BLACKPINK. Thank you.” She shared this and wrote, “Transcending the boundaries of genres and fields, our mission is to share the happiness that JISOO creates in her own unique way.”

Take a look at the announcement by JISOO here.