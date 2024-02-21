BLACKPINK turned heads when they did not renew their contracts with YG Entertainment. This news left fans speculating about what this K-pop girl band was going to do in the future. Fans knew they would follow their solo endeavours, but a lot of details were kept under wraps. Recently, JISOO has made a big move. She has launched her label called BLISSOO.
JISOO has followed in the footsteps of JENNIE and LISA. Jennie had launched her label, OA. Similarly, LISA had also started her label called LLOUD. JISOO’s label, BLISSOO, has followed the suit of these other band members. Last month, it was reported that the singer had reportedly signed with BLISSOO. Interestingly, her brother serves as the CEO of this label.
JISOO took to her Instagram to share this news with her fans. She shared a picture of herself and introduced BLISOO to her fans. She also shared a note in the post. The note read, “Hello, this is JISOO. I'm excited to share my new start with BLISSOO. Stay tuned for what's to come, as I'm dedicated to bringing joy and happiness to each and every one of you. Please continue to shower your love and support for JISOO with BLISSOO, and also for BLACKPINK. Thank you.” She shared this and wrote, “Transcending the boundaries of genres and fields, our mission is to share the happiness that JISOO creates in her own unique way.”
Take a look at the announcement by JISOO here.
Reacting to the news, one fan said, “All BLACKPINK member are CEO now. Rosie coming soon.” A second fan said, “OMGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG. THAT IS MY IDOL. I AM CRYING MY FREAKING EYES OUT RIGHT NOW CEO JISOO IS HERE I STAN A FREAKING CEO NOW OMGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG I LOVE YOU SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO MUCH KIM JISOO. I WOULD DIE 4 YOU FAV I LOVE YOU DEARLY.” A third fan said, “i will always support you and BLACKPINK 4ever! love you.”
JISOO, LISA, and JENNIE have launched their own labels. Fans are expecting similar news from ROSÉ as well.