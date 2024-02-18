After BLACKPINK members decided to not renew their individual contracts with their label YG Entertainment, many speculations arose about what its members would do. JENNIE was the first one to launch her label, ODD ATELIER, followed by LISA establishing LLOUD. Many media outlets have reported that JISOO will be teaming up with her brother to join his label BLISSOO. Now that left fans with ROSÉ, and the K-Pop girl group’s fans were curious to know more.
Now, as of February 17 KST, many reports have stated that ROSÉ is also setting up her own label. It states that she will be launching a ‘one-person’ agency. Though there were rumours she might join Columbia Records, well, that doesn’t look to be the case any longer. If these reports are to be believed, ROSÉ would be the third member of the quarter to explore solo ventures.
The ‘Gone’ crooner recently celebrated her 27th birthday on February 11. As a gift to her fans (BLINKs), she posted a 20-second teaser of her upcoming track, ‘Vampirehollie,’ on her Instagram handle. Not only that, she also requested fans to suggest a solo fandom name, which further fueled excitement. She had written, “I know I’ve been away for a minute, but I’ve been working really hard on some things that I’m really excited about. I cannot wait for you all to hear everything!!”
On another side, the singer has kept a low profile, traveling the world and spending time with her family, since the individual contract termination with YG Entertainment. Although BLACKPINK has affirmed their dedication to ongoing group activities with YG Entertainment, ROSÉ has not disclosed any affiliation with a new artist management company or confirmed the launch of her independent label. And any and all sorts of official confirmation is awaited. Nevertheless, fans remain hopeful.
Once the official announcements of ROSÉ and JISOO regarding the establishment of their individual companies are made, then BLACKPINK will make history as the first K-Pop female group with all of its members being CEOs.