2024 People's Choice Awards Full List Of Winners: 'Barbie', Taylor Swift, 'Only Murders In The Building' Emerge As Fan-Favourites

Check out the full list of winners of the 49th edition of the People's Choice Awards.

February 19, 2024

People's Choice Awards Winners Photo: IMDb
The 49th edition of the People's Choice Awards took place on February 18, 2024, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Hosted by Simu Liu, the show was streamed live on many platforms.

Nominees spanning across 40 categories in film, television, music, and popular culture were announced on January 11, 2024. The film category was led by 'Barbie'; the television by 'Only Murders in the Building'; and music by Luke Combs, Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, and Morgan Wallen at a tie.

The winners, as evident by the name of the awards, are chosen via public voting. Among the winners, 'Barbie,' 'Only Murders in the Building,' and Taylor Swift emerged the most victorious.

Check out the full list of winners below.

Movies:

Movie of the Year: 'Barbie'

Action Movie of the Year: 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes'

Comedy Movie of the Year: 'Barbie'

Drama Movie of the Year: 'Oppenheimer'

Male Movie Star of the Year: Ryan Gosling, 'Barbie'

Female Movie Star of the Year: Margot Robbie, 'Barbie'

Action Movie Star of the Year: Rachel Zegler, 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes'

Comedy Movie Star of the Year: Jennifer Lawrence, 'No Hard Feelings'

Drama Movie Star of the Year: Jenna Ortega, 'Scream VI'

Movie Performance of the Year: America Ferrera, 'Barbie'

Television:

Show of the Year: 'Grey's Anatomy'

Comedy Show of the Year: 'Only Murders in the Building'

Drama Show of the Year: 'The Last of Us'

Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of the Year: 'Loki'

Reality Show of the Year: 'The Kardashians'

Competition Show of the Year: 'The Voice'

Bingeworthy Show of the Year: 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

Male TV Star of the Year: Pedro Pascal, 'The Last of Us'

Female TV Star of the Year: Selena Gomez, 'Only Murders in the Building'

Comedy TV Star of the Year: Jeremy Allen White, 'The Bear'

Drama TV Star of the Year: Jennifer Aniston, 'The Morning Show'

TV Performance of the Year: Billie Eilish, 'Swarm'

Reality TV Star of the Year: Khloé Kardashian, 'The Kardashians'

Competition Contestant of the Year: Ariana Madix, 'Dancing with the Stars'

Daytime Talk Show of the Year: 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Nighttime Talk Show of the Year: 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Host of the Year: Jimmy Fallon, 'That's My Jam'

Music:

Male Artist of the Year: Jung Kook

Female Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

Group/Duo of the Year: Stray Kids

Song of the Year: 'Vampire', Olivia Rodrigo

Album of the Year: 'Guts', Olivia Rodrigo

Male Country Artist of the Year: Jelly Roll

Female Country Artist of the Year: Lainey Wilson

Male Latin Artist of the Year: Bad Bunny

Female Latin Artist of the Year: Shakira

New Artist of the Year: Ice Spice

Collaboration Song of the Year: 'Barbie World', Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua

Pop Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Nicki Minaj

R&B Artist of the Year: Beyoncé

Concert Tour of the Year: 'The Eras Tour', Taylor Swift

Pop Culture:

Social Celebrity of the Year: Taylor Swift

Comedy Act of the Year: 'Selective Outrage', Chris Rock

Athlete of the Year: Travis Kelce

People's Icon Award: Adam Sandler

Music Icon Award: Lenny Kravitz

Congratulations to all the fan-favourite winners!

