The 49th edition of the People's Choice Awards took place on February 18, 2024, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Hosted by Simu Liu, the show was streamed live on many platforms.
Nominees spanning across 40 categories in film, television, music, and popular culture were announced on January 11, 2024. The film category was led by 'Barbie'; the television by 'Only Murders in the Building'; and music by Luke Combs, Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, and Morgan Wallen at a tie.
The winners, as evident by the name of the awards, are chosen via public voting. Among the winners, 'Barbie,' 'Only Murders in the Building,' and Taylor Swift emerged the most victorious.
Check out the full list of winners below.
Advertisement
Movies:
Advertisement
Action Movie of the Year: 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes'
Comedy Movie of the Year: 'Barbie'
Advertisement
Male Movie Star of the Year: Ryan Gosling, 'Barbie'
Advertisement
Female Movie Star of the Year: Margot Robbie, 'Barbie'
Action Movie Star of the Year: Rachel Zegler, 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes'
Comedy Movie Star of the Year: Jennifer Lawrence, 'No Hard Feelings'
Movie Performance of the Year: America Ferrera, 'Barbie'
Television:
Show of the Year: 'Grey's Anatomy'
Comedy Show of the Year: 'Only Murders in the Building'
Drama Show of the Year: 'The Last of Us'
Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of the Year: 'Loki'
Reality Show of the Year: 'The Kardashians'
Competition Show of the Year: 'The Voice'
Bingeworthy Show of the Year: 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'
Male TV Star of the Year: Pedro Pascal, 'The Last of Us'
Drama TV Star of the Year: Jennifer Aniston, 'The Morning Show'
TV Performance of the Year: Billie Eilish, 'Swarm'
Reality TV Star of the Year: Khloé Kardashian, 'The Kardashians'
Competition Contestant of the Year: Ariana Madix, 'Dancing with the Stars'
Daytime Talk Show of the Year: 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'
Nighttime Talk Show of the Year: 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
Music:
Female Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift
Song of the Year: 'Vampire', Olivia Rodrigo
Male Country Artist of the Year: Jelly Roll
Female Country Artist of the Year: Lainey Wilson
Male Latin Artist of the Year: Bad Bunny
Female Latin Artist of the Year: Shakira
New Artist of the Year: Ice Spice
Collaboration Song of the Year: 'Barbie World', Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua
Pop Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Nicki Minaj
R&B Artist of the Year: Beyoncé
Pop Culture:
Social Celebrity of the Year: Taylor Swift
Comedy Act of the Year: 'Selective Outrage', Chris Rock
People's Icon Award: Adam Sandler
Music Icon Award: Lenny Kravitz
Congratulations to all the fan-favourite winners!