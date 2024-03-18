Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan, who graduated from a film school in Long Island in the USA recently, is prepping for his big Bollywood debut. Earlier, there were reports that Salman Khan would soon launch both his nephews Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan and Arhaan in a bromance film. Will their uncle Salman Khan launch them? Here's what Arbaaz has to say.
Arbaaz rubbished the rumours in an interview with News18 and said, "I don’t know. They’re still rumours, according to me. This news hasn’t reached my ears yet." He added "It’s pretty evident based on his preparations that that’s where he wants to be. He has gone to a film school and has done other things also."
Arbaaz said that Arhaan is now concentrating on his career. ''He’s just a young boy. He’ll be 22 this year. He’s preparing himself for his future. He’s a very hard-working, sincere and dedicated kid. If all goes well, his focus is right and luck is on his side. I’m quite sure that he’ll make it because of his efforts,'' he added.
Arbaaz also said that Arhaan asks for his guidance in most of his decisions. The 'Fashion' actor said, "I don’t want to keep him in a protective environment, inside a bubble. I want him to fly, fall, make mistakes and learn so that he understands that the world is a tough place".
Work wise, he is all geared up for his next production, 'Patna Shuklla', starring Raveena Tandon in the lead. It will release on March 29 on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie also stars late actor Satish Kaushik, and Jatin Goswami in key roles
On the personal front, Arbaaz Khan got married to celebrity make-up artist Sshura Khan in an intimate ceremony on December 24. Before his relationship with Sshura, Arbaaz was dating model Giorgia Andriani but they broke up. The actor was earlier married to Malaika Arora. They parted ways in 2017.