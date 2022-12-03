Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Apurva Agnihotri, Shilpa Saklani Welcome Daughter After 18 Years Of Marriage

Home Art & Entertainment

Apurva Agnihotri, Shilpa Saklani Welcome Daughter After 18 Years Of Marriage

Popular television stars and couple Apurva Agnihotri and his wife Shilpa Saklani have welcomed their first bundle of joy, a daughter.

Apurva Agnihotri, Shilpa Saklani
Apurva Agnihotri, Shilpa Saklani Wikipedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Dec 2022 2:30 pm

Popular television stars and couple Apurva Agnihotri and his wife Shilpa Saklani have welcomed their first bundle of joy, a daughter.

Apurva and Shilpa, who have been married for 18 years, took to Instagram and shared a video with their baby and said that they have named their daughter Ishaani.

Apurva, who made his acting debut with 'Pardes' starring with Shahrukh Khan, captioned the clip: "And just like that, this birthday became the most special birthday of my life as God blessed us with the most special, incredible, amazing, miraculous gift ever. With utmost gratitude and immense happiness Shilpa and I wish to introduce our darling daughter ISHAANI KANU AGNIHOTRI. Please shower her with all your love and blessings. Om Namaha Shivaya."

Shilpa is known for her role in shows such as 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin'. Apurva too was seen in 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin'.The couple even starred in reality shows such as 'Nach Baliye' and 'Bigg Boss 7'.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Apurva Agnihotri
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 0.6%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.26%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 1.07%

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 0.6%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.26%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 1.07%

Kalyani Group Promoter Pays Rs 3 Lakh To Settle Case With SEBI

Kalyani Group Promoter Pays Rs 3 Lakh To Settle Case With SEBI