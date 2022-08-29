Monday, Aug 29, 2022
Anushka Sharma: 'Chakda Xpress' An Eye-Opener For Me Into World Of Women's Cricket

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma on Monday said her upcoming movie "Chakda Xpress" is a special film as it introduced her to the world of women's cricket.

Updated: 29 Aug 2022 6:51 pm

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma on Monday said her upcoming movie "Chakda Xpress" is a special film as it introduced her to the world of women's cricket.

Directed by Prosit Roy, the Netflix film is inspired by the life of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami.

During Netflix's Films Day event here, the streaming service shared a behind-the-scenes video of the sports drama and a special message from the lead star.

In the video message, Sharma said she is in the UK training hard for the movie, in which she plays Goswami.

"Hi, I am Anushka Sharma, currently training at a cricket ground in Leeds in the United Kingdom for a very special film, called 'Chakda Xpress'. I am playing a role inspired by the life and times of the legendary pacer and former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami. 

"I was absolutely blown away by the script, it was an eye-opener for me into the world of women's cricket as I am sure it will be for you all as well," the 34-year-old actor said.

“Chakda Xpress” traces Goswami’s journey as she “moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India”.

Sharma said she is looking forward to the film's release.

"I am sorry I couldn't be there personally to present this film. But here we are so that we can bring you this soon. I am so excited for you all to watch this amazing story onscreen.

"Now, I have to run quite literally because I am at my practice session but I cannot wait to bring this film to you all on Netflix," she said.

"Chakda Xpress" is produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma’s Clean Slate Filmz.

