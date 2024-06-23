Art & Entertainment

Anupam Kher Thanks Mumbai Police After Two Arrested In Connection With Burglary At His Office

Actor-director Anupam Kher on Sunday expressed his gratitude to the Mumbai Police officials for their "promptness" in catching two persons in connection with a burglary at his office earlier this week.

Instagram
Anupam Kher Photo: Instagram
info_icon

In an X post, the veteran actor had shared that two thieves broke into his Veera Desai Road office and stole the negatives of a film produced by his company on Wednesday.

The police on Saturday took Majid Sheikh and Daler Bahreem Khan into custody from the Jogeshwari area on Friday night for committing the crime.

Kher shared a gratitude note for the police in an Instagram post.

"My heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for #MumbaiPolice for catching both the thieves who ransacked my office, stole my safe and the negative of #MaineGandhiKoNaiMara.

