Thursday, May 12, 2022
Anupam Kher Recalls The Time When He Fumbled While Saying Pandit Shivkumar Sharma's Name On Radio

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away on Tuesday. On social media, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Juhi Chawla paid tribute to him.

Updated: 12 May 2022 11:16 pm

On his Instagram account, actor Anupam Kher posted a video in honour of late Santoor master Pandit Shivkumar Sharma. On his blog, actor Amitabh Bachchan also sent a loving message to him. Shivkumar Sharma died at his Pali Hill home on Tuesday morning after suffering a heart attack. On Wednesday, the 83-year-old artist was cremated with full state honours in front of family and close friends, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Kher shared a video and a monochrome portrait of Shivkumar Sharma, writing, "Pandit Shivkumar Sharma had a significant impact on my acting career. My heart is broken. God creates relatively few such people. May his spirit rest in peace and his family remain strong.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kher remarked in the video, "Today I am in Los Angeles, and when I arrived, I learned of the death of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma. I have many fond recollections of him. When I was working as an announcer at All India Radio, I fumbled while taking his name on-air during the show, so I quit and became an actor.”

"Whenever I met him after that, I used to remind him that if I hadn't bungled when taking his name that day, I would still be an announcer and not an actor," he continued. 

Shivkumar Sharma's picture was also tweeted by actress Juhi Chawla, who added, "Rest in peace Shivji." Bachchan, the actor, also sent an emotional tribute to the late musician on his blog. Shivkumar Sharma was one half of the Shiv-Hari music composer duo. He composed music for various Yash Chopra films, including ‘Silsila’, ‘Lamhe’, ‘Chandni’, and ‘Darr’. ‘Silsila’ starred Bachchan, whereas ‘Darr’ starred Chawla.

“There is the passing away of the Maestro, ShivKumar Sharma, who played the santoor, a special instrument, from the valleys of Kashmir .. who designed so many film music for me and many others .. continued success after success, numbs you from the pain of pain .. as also the reverse .. Shivkumar Ji, who played the 'santoor' in its brilliance .. who put his heart and soul into whatever he took up .. humble despite his incredible presence .. and the talent of a genius,” Bachchan wrote.

Shivkumar Sharma, one of India's most well-known classical musicians, is credited with bringing the santoor, a Jammu and Kashmir folk instrument, onto the global arena. In 1986, he was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, followed by the Padma Shri in 1991 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2001.

