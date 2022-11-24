Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Anupam Kher: My First Acting Stint Was A Disaster

Recalling his acting stints in school plays, renowned actor Anupam Kher has said that his first acting stint was a disaster, but his father encouraged him for at least trying his best.

Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Nov 2022 1:03 pm

Recalling his acting stints in school plays, renowned actor Anupam Kher has said that his first acting stint was a disaster, but his father encouraged him for at least trying his best. 

Kher was guiding budding actors in a Masterclass that he conducted on Wednesday on 'Performing for Screen and Theatre' during 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

"Actors are not born. My first acting stint in a school play was a disaster. But my father gave me flowers in the evening for trying my best," he said.

"I look up to my father and grandfather. My father used to say, 'failure is an event, never a person'. Till I accept defeat, I cannot be a failure," Anupam Kher narrated his life-story of how he became a successful actor.

His childhood was in Shimla where he lived in a joint-family, which he called as a blessing, as there were people around to speak with.

"Till blunders are done, one cannot be an actor. One should not be worried about goof-ups," he said encouraging budding actors.

He said that training in acting is as important as any other field or profession. "Training gives you confidence, it's like a motor driving school. It takes away the fear," he said.

He said that acting has no syllabus. It's about human nature.

"An actor should be full of emotions, full of life. Three weapons for an actor are observation, imagination and emotional memory," Kher said while describing what defines a good actor.

Speaking about how he would be liked to be remembered, Anupam Kher said that being remembered as a teacher is the greatest gratification.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Anupam Kher IFFI
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Vedanta Is India’s Top Dividend Payer. But Do You Know How Net Dividend Yield Is Calculated?

Vedanta Is India’s Top Dividend Payer. But Do You Know How Net Dividend Yield Is Calculated?

No New Covid-19 Case In MP; Active Tally At 13

No New Covid-19 Case In MP; Active Tally At 13