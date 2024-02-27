Art & Entertainment

Anup Jalota Breaks Down At Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

Singer and musician Anup Jalota broke down as he paid tributes to his 'yaar' Pankaj Udhas at the latter's residence, calling it a ‘personal loss’.

IANS
February 27, 2024

Pankaj Udhas with Anup Jalota Photo: Instagram
Anup was present at the residence -- 6A, Hill Side on Tuesday to pay last respects to the Padma Shri awardee.

Speaking to the media persons, Anup got emotional and said: "It's very difficult to forget him. For people it is Pankaj Udhas who has gone, for me -- I have lost a 'yaar'. We have spent a beautiful time together -- singing ghazals and songs. I don't understand the person who has worked his entire life for cancer patients, died due to cancer."

He said he is sad and hurt as it feels he has lost a family member.

“We used to meet, eat food together, sing songs everywhere even on our world tours. It's a personal loss for me. May his soul rest in peace," Jalota said.

Pankaj, who passed away after his battle with cancer, was given a state funeral in Mumbai. The band and troops gave him a hero’s farewell.

His mortal remains were wrapped in Tricolour at his residence, 6A, Hill Side in Mumbai.

The funeral was held at the Hindu crematorium in the Worli area of Mumbai.

