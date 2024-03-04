Art & Entertainment

Anshuman Jha's 'Lakadbaggha' To Launch As A Comic Book At ComicCon 2024

Actor-producer Anshuman Jha on Monday said his critically acclaimed film “Lakadbaggha” will be adapted into a comic book series and the first volume will be released at ComicCon 2024 here.

March 4, 2024
March 4, 2024
       
Anshuman Jha Photo: Instagram
The action-thriller follows the story of animal loving vigilante Arjun Bakshi (Jha), who unearths an underground illegal animal trade cell functioning from Kolkata port. The actor, known for “Love Sex Aur Dhokha”, OTT show “Mastram”, expressed his enthusiasm about the comic book adaptation of the film that released in January last year.

“‘Lakadbaggha’ has been a dream project, and seeing it expand into the comic book realm is beyond exciting and one which will live beyond us. I am thrilled to create this with Brittain who believes in the concept of becoming the voice of the voiceless as much as I do,” Jha said in a statement.

Jha said the upcoming launch of the animal lover vigilante comic book, ‘Lakadbaggha (The Hyena)’, is created by American illustrator Brittain Peck. Comic Con Mumbai, will be held on April 20-21, at the Jio World Convention Centre. Peck said “Lakadbaggha” is an extraordinary film and he is thrilled to be creating the comic book series with Jha.

“Lakadbaggha”, directed by Victor Mukherjee, also features actors Ridhi Dogra and Paresh Pahuja. It is produced by First Ray Films.

Anubhab Chitlangia from First Ray Films said he is thrilled about being part of the process of creating India's first-of-its-kind comic book hero with a parallel film universe on the title.

The sequel to the film, starring Jha and Dogra, is set to begin production in 2024.

Comic Con

