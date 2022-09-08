Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Anna Kendrick Sets Directorial Debut With 'The Dating Game'

Hollywood actor Anna Kendrick will be making her directorial debut with the true-life thriller "The Dating Game".

Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick Instagram: @annakendrick47

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 2:02 pm

Hollywood actor Anna Kendrick will be making her directorial debut with the true-life thriller "The Dating Game".

According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the film is based on a Black List script by Ian McDonald and will present the stranger-than-fiction story of Cheryl Bradshaw, a bachelorette candidate on hit ’70s TV matchmaking show "The Dating Game".

In the game, Bradshaw picked the funny and handsome Bachelor Number One, Rodney Alcala. But her fairy-tale date takes a terrifying turn when the bachelor drops his charming facade to reveal the truth: Alcala is in fact a psychopathic serial killer.

Kendrick, known for movies such as the "Pitch Perfect" films, "A Simple Favor" and "Up In The Air", will take on the lead role of Bradshaw.

The 37-year-old actor is also producing the project through her banner Let’s Go Again alongside JD Lifshitz and Raphael Margules of BoulderLight Pictures and Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee and Miri Yoon.

"The Dating Game" is currently in the pre-production phase and expected to start filming in October. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Anna Kendrick The Dating Game Hollywood Actor/Actress Black List Script Ian McDonald Cheryl Bradshaw Bachelorette
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic