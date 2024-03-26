Art & Entertainment

Ankita Lokhande Reveals She Loves Sarees; It’s The Most Comfortable Outfit Ever

Bollywood actress Ankita Lokhande has professed her love for sarees and tagged the nine-yard wonder the most "comfortable outfit ever".

Ankita Lokhande Photo: Instagram
Talking to IANS about her love for sarees, Ankita said: “I think from my childhood I loved sarees. When we are young we play around with our mothers’ sarees.”

Ankita jogged her memory and reminisced about how she would wear her mother’s saree and play “teacher-teacher”.

“I used to play teacher-teacher wearing her sarees. My mother knows how to style herself in a saree. Because of my mother it looks good on me. But I love sarees; it is the most comfortable outfit ever,” Ankita stressed.

The actress, whose latest release is ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’, concluded by saying: “I can look sexy, glamourous, beautiful and simple in a saree. So this is the best attire.”

