Filmmaker Anjali Menon shot to fame with ‘Bangalore Days.’ In a latest conversation, the Malayalam director talked about the rising number of films that glorify toxic masculinity. She also talked about the responsibility that not just filmmakers, but the audience also have.
In a conversation with India Today, Anjali Menon talked about the portrayal of toxic masculinity in movies. She also talked about how the onus also falls on the audience who decide to watch those films in the theatres. She said, “It's an ephemeral thing - it's not always black and white. These are cultures that are evolving. There's a big level of judgment on the filmmaker whether he's morally responsible or not. But the spotlight needs to be turned towards the audience as well.”
She revealed that when a movie that showcases toxic masculinity becomes a hit, it is not solely because of the filmmaker. She added that while the movie does show what the filmmaker’s thoughts and vision were, it also shows what the audience is thinking and willing to consume.
Menon talked about how she wants to convey certain values with her films. She said, “In our country, cinema has always been about entertainment. Under the garb of entertainment, does it matter what kind of values are being put across? To me, it does matter. I'd really like it if my films or the content I consume would be able to convey certain values that we'd like to see in them.”
She continued, “That's just my perspective. I cannot expect everyone to go with my idea. We're all creative artists. What we can do is to gather people who share a similar mindset and put across content that you believe in. That's what we can aim for."
Anjali Menon’s last directorial was ‘Wonder Woman’ which was released on Sony LIV in 2022.