Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Nithya Menen: Anjali Menon Keeps Sharing All Her Ideas With Me

Actress Nithya Menen has shared that filmmaker Anjali Menon keeps bouncing off ideas to her.

Nithya Menen
Nithya Menen Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Nov 2022 6:13 pm

Actress Nithya Menen, who is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming streaming movie 'Wonder Women', has shared that filmmaker Anjali Menon keeps bouncing off ideas to her. 'Wonder Women' too came Nithya's way because of this practice between the two, who share a long standing bond since Anjali's first film 'Kerala Cafe'. 

Talking to IANS, Nithya said, " Our association goes back a long way. It's been 13 years of 'Kerala Cafe', and our friendship is stronger than ever. Anjali keeps sharing her ideas with me on a very preliminary level of story crafting process. We discuss over it and add our respective inputs."

"'Wonder Women' too happened because of this practice. It was a very generalised idea of pregnant women coming together under one roof. She shared the idea and I was quite invested in it from the start", she added.

'Wonder Women' is releasing on SonyLIV on November 18.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Nithya Menen Actress Nithya Menen Anjali Menon Filmmaker Anjali Menon Wonder Women Sony LIV Mumbai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Disney Plans To Freeze Hiring, Sack Employees Amid Economic Instability: Report

Disney Plans To Freeze Hiring, Sack Employees Amid Economic Instability: Report

COP27: Developing Countries Jointly Resist India’s Inclusion In List Of Historical Polluters

COP27: Developing Countries Jointly Resist India’s Inclusion In List Of Historical Polluters