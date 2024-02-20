'Bangalore Days' Director Anjali Menon To Helm Tamil Drama Film

Talking about the collaboration, director Anjali said: "I am looking forward to the collaboration with KRG Studios as we share the commitment to create engaging movies built from our cultures with world class production values. Audiences are connecting beyond language boundaries to the diverse story landscapes of India, and we are keen to take them on cinematic journeys that are memorable, entertaining and thought provoking - all at the same time."

Karthik Gowda, producer and co-founder of KRG, said: “Our collaboration with Anjali Menon signifies a new chapter for KRG, where the essence of storytelling takes precedence. We believe in the magic of cinema, and this partnership exemplifies our dedication to crafting tales that resonate across diverse audiences and languages."