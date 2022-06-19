Anil Kapoor: Characters Of Middle-Aged Men Are More Nuanced Now

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor who is playing a pivotal part in the upcoming film 'Jugjugg Jeyoo' explains how these days characters of middle-aged men are more interestingly written and the fact that every actor should keep rediscovering himself beyond age.





In the upcoming film, Kapoor is playing the onscreen father of Varun Dhawan and the husband of Neetu Kapoor. His character Bheem Sukhnani is a man in his early 50s frustrated in his marriage, having an affair with another woman and struggling to divorce his wife while he gets to know that his son is also planning to divorce his wife.



According to the actor, it is only on the surface that the audience gets to know more about Bheem once the film releases.



However, in conversation with IANS, Kapoor shared why these days with films like 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Malang', 'AK vs AK', 'Thar' - he started enjoying playing his age on-screen.



He told IANS, "I think there are three factors working for me here. Firstly, this is another phase in my career where I am constantly learning, nurturing my curious mind to grow as an actor and also collaborating with new directors and writers who are offering me something that is challenging me the most."



He went on adding, "These new kids are very bold with their thinking and they have clarity of thoughts in writing. They just look at me as an actor and extract my performance. My latest release 'Thar' was also the result of that. These days, middle-aged characters are more nuancedly written; I am enjoying it, to play my age."



Highlighting how some Hollywood personalities redefine themselves with age, Kapoor mentioned that more than 'looking young' it's important to 'look interesting'.



"There is Steve Martin, Jack Nicholson, Tom Hanks and also Tom Cruise. People are writing characters for them, and they are delivering to the audience. You see, you have to sustain that likability and the magic alive where even after working for decades when you come on-screen, you have to offer something that the audience hasn't seen you before. I do not have to play a young man anymore," said Kapoor.



"I know my age, I should play my age and how as an actor I can utilise my personality to bring life to a character. The key is not to look young, the key is to look and bring an interesting, engaging character on-screen," added the 'Parinda' actor.



Citing another example, of icon Amitabh Bachchan, Kapoor shared more insight.



"Tell me why people are still writing a character keeping Bachchan saab in mind? Why even today, when saab comes on-screen, across generations, people watch him? He has preserved and sustained the actor in him. So yes, while middle-aged characters are more well written these days, it is also the responsibility of the actor to keep the artist alive," 'Mr India' signed off.



'Jugjugg Jeeyoo' directed by Raj Mehta, produced by Karan Johar, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Manish Paul among others - releases in theatres on June 24.

[With Inputs From IANS]