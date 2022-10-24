Monday, Oct 24, 2022
Amitabh Bachchan Promotes Eating Dates, Katrina Kaif Shimmers In Sari, Deepika Padukone Looks Stunning

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan launched his Diwali celebrations with a promo of a brand of dates and then wished his followers.

Bollywood Stars
Bollywood Stars Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Oct 2022 2:24 pm

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has injured his left leg on the sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14', launched his Diwali celebrations with a promo of a brand of dates and then wished his followers: "May this year bring you health, happiness, and love in abundance. Wishing you all a safe & joyous Diwali." 

If the Big B was having a working holiday, that was not the case with Shah Rukh and also KatVic (Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal), who were all seen at the pre-Diwali bash hosted by Amritpal Singh Bindra, producer of the Gujarati film, 'Maja Ma', featuring Madhuri Dixit and Gajraj Singh.

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to post a picture of Katrina in a shimmering black saree.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

The picture of the day clearly was that of Deepika Padukone sporting a stunning translucent blouse that sat on her like an ornament.

Before chilling out at Bindra's party, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted about Team India's dramatic win over Pakistan at the T20 World Cup in Melbourne, Australia. 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, after giving a shoutout to Jennifer Rajkumar for getting Diwali declared a public school holiday in New York City from 2023, also wished her fans on the festive occasion. "Wishing peace, light and love in all abundance for all," she wrote in her Instagram stories.

