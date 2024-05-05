Art & Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Completes Work On Rajinikanth-Starrer 'Vettaiyan'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he has finished shooting for Tamil film "Vettaiyan", fronted by Rajinikanth.

Advertisement

X
Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth Photo: X
info_icon

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he has finished shooting for Tamil film "Vettaiyan", fronted by Rajinikanth.

The movie is directed by TJ Gnanavel of "Jai Bhim" fame and backed by Lyca Productions.

Bachchan, who last worked with Rajinikanth in the 1991 film "Hum", shared the update on the project on his personal blog on Saturday.

"Another day at work comes to an end and the end too of this project, for me ..But ever the dissatisfaction of a doubt, when in reflection, whether the work done was to satisfaction and whether there shall be an opportunity to have another try to redo and maybe improve the previous ..

Advertisement

"There is ever the apprehension that the Production or the Director may not give you another chance .. but as you reminisce at night, it disturbs you and you wonder .. So a request has been made and there is promise that the opportunity to redo and improve shall be given .. but let us see .. (sic)" the 81-year-old wrote alongside a series of pictures from the film set in Mumbai.

"Vettaiyan", billed as an entertainer with a message, marks Rajinikanth's 170th feature film. It also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan in key roles.

Advertisement

Anirudh Ravichander is attached to compose the music for the movie, produced by A Subaskaran of Lyca Productions.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets In 1st T20I - As It Happened
  7. Elections 2024 News, May 3 Highlights: Kharge Will Have To Start 'Congress Dhundo Yatra' After June 4, Says Amit Shah
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates