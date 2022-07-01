Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Amaal Mallik, Arjun Bijlani To Co-Host New Show With Soap Stars

Popular singer and composer Amaal Mallik is all set to host alongside Arjun Bijlani a new television show called 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'.

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 5:18 pm

Popular singer and composer Amaal Mallik is all set to host alongside Arjun Bijlani a new television show called 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'.

It will bring together the families that are a part of popular soaps such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie. They compete with each other through different activities, including dancing and singing, and the winning team is designated 'The Best Parivaar'.

Amaal said: "Ravivaar with Star Parivaar is a big opportunity that came my way. I am so happy that the audience accepted me as a host. It is such a stellar show with stellar performances. So many wonderful artists from the top shows from our country are coming together and have become one big family."

He further added: "It is amazing and I am really honoured to be on such a show and able to host it. Seeing the numbers go through the roof and seeing it become the no. 1 non-fiction show within its first few episodes is really a beautiful feeling."

"I am truly grateful to be a part of such a wonderful show. Kudos to my entire team and a special thanks to the writers, production house and to the channel," he concluded.

Ravivaar with Star Parivaar airs on Star Plus.

[With Inputs From IANS]

