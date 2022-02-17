'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohena Kumari To Be A Mom Soon; Shares Pregnancy Pics

TV actress from 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', Mohena Kumari, announced her pregnancy via Instagram. The actress tied the knot with Suyesh Rawat on October 14, 2020, in Dehradun. The couple threw a lavish reception in Delhi which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mohena Kumari took to her Instagram to announce the news and shared adorable pictures with her husband, flaunting her baby bump on February 16. The actress is the princess of the formal royal state of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh.

The picture was captioned, "Beginning of a new beginning. Sharing the Good News with All (sic)." Friends, families and fellow industry members poured love on the post. Actor Nakuul Mehta dropped a heart emoticon whereas dancer Mukti Mohan congratulated the couple adding heart emoticons.

Mohena Kumari shared another post from her photoshoot, wearing a yellow and maroon saree which the actress captioned as, "Embracing the new phase. Thanking god for her grace (sic)."