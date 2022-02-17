Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohena Kumari To Be A Mom Soon; Shares Pregnancy Pics

TV actress Mohena Kumari is pregnant. The actress took to her Instagram to share the good news with fans.

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohena Kumari To Be A Mom Soon; Shares Pregnancy Pics
Mohena Kumari Singh with husband Suyesh Rawat Instagram: Mohena Kumari Singh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 9:28 pm

TV actress from 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', Mohena Kumari, announced her pregnancy via Instagram. The actress tied the knot with Suyesh Rawat on October 14, 2020, in Dehradun. The couple threw a lavish reception in Delhi which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mohena Kumari took to her Instagram to announce the news and shared adorable pictures with her husband, flaunting her baby bump on February 16. The actress is the princess of the formal royal state of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh.

Related stories

‘Stage Is My First Love; I Never Hankered After Film Roles’’

‘There Will Be Nuanced Content From Film-Makers Who Are Individualistic And Quirky’

All Aboard With Simran!

The picture was captioned, "Beginning of a new beginning. Sharing the Good News with All (sic)." Friends, families and fellow industry members poured love on the post. Actor Nakuul Mehta dropped a heart emoticon whereas dancer Mukti Mohan congratulated the couple adding heart emoticons.

Mohena Kumari shared another post from her photoshoot, wearing a yellow and maroon saree which the actress captioned as, "Embracing the new phase. Thanking god for her grace (sic)."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art & Entertainment Mohena Kumari Suyesh Rawat Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Bollywood Pregnancies
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Ajay Devgn Starts Shooting For 'Drishyam 2' With Director Abhishek Pathak

Ajay Devgn Starts Shooting For 'Drishyam 2' With Director Abhishek Pathak

Ekta Kapoor Reacts To People's Comments On 'Lock Upp', Says, "All Captive Realities All Over The World Get Compared"

Kapil Sharma To Return To The Big Screen; Says 'Excited To Work With Nandita Das'

Alia Bhatt Defends The Casting Of Vijay Raaz As Raziabai in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Songs You Didn’t Know Were Actually Penned By Ed Sheeran

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Surge In Covid Cases

Ukraine's Unity Day Ukrainian national flag waves over the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from some of the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed at the border of Ukraine, feels particularly perilous.

People In Ukraine Celebrate 'Day Of Unity'

Rescue workers and residents search for victims in an area affected by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil.

Deadly Brazil Rains Set Off Mudslides, Several Dead

India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greet each other after India won the first T20 cricket match against West Indies, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IND v WI, 1st T20: Dream Debut For Ravi Bishnoi, India Keep West Indies Winless

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival