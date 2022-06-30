Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Thrilled To Share Screen Space With Rupali Ganguly, Says 'Anupamaa' Actor Adhik Mehta

Actor Adhik Mehta has also previously been seen in TV shows like 'Choti Sarrdaarni' and 'Bepanah Pyaar'.

Adhik Mehta, Rupali Ganguly
Adhik Mehta, Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 5:25 pm

Actor Adhik Mehta, who recently entered the popular TV show 'Anupamaa', recalls being a huge fan of the iconic sitcom 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' which also starred Rupali Ganguly, who plays the protagonist in his current show.

He says, "I'm thrilled to share screen space with my favourite Rupali Ganguly. My mom and I used to watch 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' and were huge fans of the show. It was a fun ride and classic show. I'm blessed to have this amazing opportunity to work along with the actress who earlier essayed the evergreen Monisha. I was super happy when I received the update about being finalised for Anupamaa."

The actor who was also previously seen in shows like 'Choti Sarrdaarni' and 'Bepanah Pyaar' continues to share his experience of meeting Ganguly for the first time.

He adds, "I was very happy to meet Rupali ma'am. But seriously, I was waiting for this for a long time and finally I am shooting with her. I was very excited and not nervous at all."

[With Inputs From IANS]

