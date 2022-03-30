Arjun Bijlani Recalls Aborting First Baby Due To Financial Reasons

Actor Arjun Bijlani made a shocking revelation recently. The actor said that he and his wife, Neha Swami Bijlani, who tied the knot on May 20, 2013, aborted their first child due to his financial conditions at the time. The actor made his confession on the sets of his new show Smart Jodi.

In the promo, that has gone viral, Bijlani says that his wife had conceived a year after their marriage. However, Bijlani had no work at that time and his bank balance was also low. He could not take responsibility for a child at that time and decided to abort it.

He said, “Humari shaadi jab hui, 1 saal hi hua tha jab humein pata chala ki she’s pregnant. Wo 1-1.5 saal hai na main kaam nahi kar raha tha us time par. To obviously bachche ki ek bahut badi responsibility hoti hai, to hum us cheez ko aage nahi le jate.(When we got married, within a year we got to know that she is pregnant. In that one-one and a half years, I have not got any work. A child is a big responsibility and we didn’t want to take it further)."



Bijlani also talked about how this decision was very tough on his wife. But added that there was no other option at that time. “Fir ye maani-royi, merko bhi ajeeb ho raha tha but finally maine soch liya tha kyunki mere account mein us time Rs 40,000-50,000 bache the, main kya hi bachcha karta yaar. Hum pahuche hospital ki hum nahi karenge use. (She cried and then agreed and even I was feeling very strange. But I made my decision because at that time I had Rs 40,000-50,000 in my bank account and we decided to abort it)."



Recently, the actor was also in news for a cryptic message that he shared on Instagram which read, “Forever is a lie” with a broken heart and fans wondered if his marriage was on the rocks. However, he clarified that it has nothing to do with her personal life.



He had posted, “This love is forever!!! The post last night has nothing to do with my personal life...I received a lot of calls and msgs yesterday which honestly I'm grateful for because it shows how much people care and love us . Thank you Doston for checking on me !! Lots of love …#love #life #arjunbijlani #nehaswami #shaadi #forever @nehaswamibijlani (sic)."