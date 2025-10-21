Alireza Khatami Interview On The Things You Kill | “Stories Don’t Have Passports”

A

In developing countries, thinking is often expected to be translation. The one who thinks is the one who can read the West well. In our region of the world, the West is the figure of the father, the colonial, the one who decides for you, sets the rules and regulations, dictates what’s best for you while exploiting you. This problematic notion is very much in order with Spivak’s words when she asks whether the subaltern can speak. I wanted to challenge the notion of translation. In order to build a new framework, you’ve to kill the original and give it birth in a new condition. With the resurrection comes the ghost. Here I recall the Italian philosopher Giorgio Agamben who speaks of hauntology. The cost of it is to live with the ghost. In the film, you see Ali who returns from the West with these ideas of a liberated feminist. But then he looks at the mirror and it’s terrifying. The process is coming to terms with this complex world.