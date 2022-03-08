Alia Bhatt To Make Her Hollywood Debut With Gal Gadot In A Spy Thriller, 'Heart of Stone'

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has joined actors Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Netflix's international spy thriller 'Heart of Stone' from Netflix and Skydance, making her English-language debut in a major studio film.

Bhatt confirmed the news on Instagram by posting a tweet from Deadline Hollywood. Bhatt used a white heart emoji in the caption. Actress Mrunal Thakur was amongst the first one to respond to Bhatt's global debut. She wished the actor well. Telugu actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu also commented to the picture and said "congratulations" with heart emojis.

The film is being directed by Tom Harper, who is working from a script written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger are producing, as are Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn of Mockingbird and Gadot and Jaron Varsano of Pilot Wave. Executive producers include Harper, Rucka, and Patty Whitcher.

The plot is being kept under wraps. Following its competitive auction victory for the project in January 2021, Netflix has made 'Heart of Stone' a top priority. Skydance had packaged the property and put it up for sale, with numerous bidders fighting for the rights.

For Bhatt, the film marks her Hollywood debut after dominating the Bollywood industry as one of India’s top stars that includes winning four FilmFare Awards.

Her most recent film, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' had the third-largest opening weekend in Bollywood history, as well as the biggest non-holiday opening for a Bollywood film since the outbreak began.

'Gully Boy,' her feature film, premiered at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival and was India's submission for Best Foreign Film at the Oscars.

Bhatt is repped by WME, Echo Lake Entertainment, Matrix and attorney Steve Warren.