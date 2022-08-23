Alia Bhatt Reacts To Nepotism Criticisms, Says ‘Can’t Keep Defending Myself Verbally’

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently appeared in the Netflix original film ‘Darlings’. Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, the film also featured Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. Currently, she is busy promoting her upcoming film, ‘Brahmastra’ with husband Ranbir Kapoor. However, it would not be wrong to say that Alia has been at the receiving end of the nepotism debate, despite her proving her mettle time and again with her acting in several films.

Now in a recent interview with Mid-Day, the actress said that she wants to hit back at trolls and respond to negativity with her work and films, adding that if someone does not like her, they may not watch her at all.

“There are two ways of dealing with it. One is controlled and I can prove my worth in my space. I believed the only way I could shut the conversation down is through my movies. So, don’t respond, don’t feel bad. Of course, I felt bad. But feeling bad is a small price to pay for the work that you are respected and loved for. I shut up, went home and did my work. I delivered a film like Gangubai Kathiawadi,” Alia told the daily.

Alia further mentioned how she couldn’t control where she was born or what her parents have been doing, and she cannot be embarrassed for the hard work my father did as she is also working hard.

She said, "So, who’s having the last laugh? At least until I deliver my next flop? For now, I am laughing! At the end of the day, use that to fuel your work. I can’t keep defending myself verbally. And if you don't like me, don't watch me. I can’t help it. That’s something I can't do (anything about]. People have something to say. Hopefully, I will prove to them with my movies that I am actually worth the space I occupy.”

Work wise, ‘Brahmastra’, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 9. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna, and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.