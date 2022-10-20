Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor To Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal To Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal – Newlyweds Who’re Celebrating Their First Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights, has begun. Our beloved Bollywood celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to celebrate the festival with a bang. There are numerous Diwali parties already happening all over B-Town. The city is buzzing with a festive feel. Our favourite B-Townies are hustling through and through to make the most of the festivities.

Among the many B-Town celebs who’re enjoying Diwali, there are a few celebs who’re celebrating their first Deepavali as a married couple. As it’s a first for these celebs, the celebrations are going to be a notch higher.

Let’s have a look at some of the most popular newlyweds of B-Town and you can take inspiration from these couples to amp up your festive spirit and celebrate the festival of light with a bling.

Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor

Although they were going out for the past few years, this wedding caused an uproar among their fans. The couple got hitched at their residence at Pali Hill. Even though everyone involved was pretty tight-lipped about it, the looks that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor served were enough to satisfy our curiosity and nothing less than magical. This Diwali is going to be even more precious for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as newlyweds since they are going to be welcoming a new member of their family soon this year.

Carla Dennis – Arjun Kanungo

Carla Dennis and Arjun Kanungo, who were dating for seven years, finally got married in August this year. The two had nothing short of a dreamy and traditional Indian wedding which was literally something out of the movies. Rumours also have it that they are soon going to be flying for their honeymoon. As it is for all newlyweds this year's Diwali festivities are going to be very special for them.

Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal

This was probably one of the most talked about weddings in B-Town this year. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had a big fat Indian wedding stretching over a long period. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's pictures from their wedding definitely serve as couple goals. Katrina Kaif, after sharing gorgeous pictures of her celebrating her first Karwa Chauth, is all set to have a Diwali bash with her hubby Vicky Kaushal for the first time.

Richa Chadha – Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal created a lot of buzz as they looked like absolute royalty in their regal attire at their wedding recently. The newly hitched couple, who got married this month, is going to be celebrating their first Diwali alongside their friends and family with a bang. Fans are absolutely excited to see what gorgeous attires this couple has planned for their first Diwali as newlyweds.

Anushka Ranjan – Aditya Seal

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal, being one of the most sought-after couples in the entertainment industry, obviously were the talk of the town when they got married. They dated for more than four years and finally tied the knot on November 21 last year. This year will be the couple’s first Diwali as newlyweds. We cannot wait to see what festivities the couple has in store for us.

Which couple among these is your favourite newlywed this Diwali?