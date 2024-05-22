Art & Entertainment

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor To Celebrate Diwali With Daughter Raha In Their New Bungalow-Report

As per the report, Alia, Ranbir and Raha will be moving to their new bungalow in next two-three months.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha Photo: X
Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's new abode is under construction. The couple including Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor are often spotted on the construction site to inspect the work. As per the latest report, Alia, Ranbir and their daughter Raha will be celebrating their Diwali this year in their new bungalow. 

A source informed Hindustan Times that Alia and Ranbir will be moving to their new bungalow in next two-three months.

The source said that the ongoing work of Alia-Ranbir's bungalow is almost done, and now the finishing is going on, which might take one month or so. "After the work is done and they get a green signal, the couple will move into the place. It is the moment they have been looking forward to,” said the source.

Alia is said to be busy looking at the decor of their new house. The Kapoor family will most probably be celebrating Diwali in the new house this year as per the report.

The insider further said, "The bungalow holds an emotional significance to the family, which is why everyone is so involved in the construction. Ranbir and Alia have made sure they take out time from their busy schedule and check the work status''.

Ranbir and Alia are excited to start the new chapter of their life in the new house with their daughter and it will be a special memory for everyone. The source said that it is the house where Ranbir grew up. The couple wants to see Raha grow up in the same place with all the memories surrounding her.

For the unversed, the bungalow is named 'Krishna Raj' after Ranbir’s grandmother. It was Ranbir's grandparents, Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj. It was said to be inherited by late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu in 1980. In 2016, Rishi and Neetu went ahead with their plan to reconstruct the property. So, that's the reason why it is so special to Ranbir. 

Alia and Ranbir got married in April, 2022. Raha was born to them on November 6, 2022.

