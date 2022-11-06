Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Arrive In Hospital, Ready To Welcome Their First Child

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who tied the knot on April 14, are all set to welcome their first child. The parents-to-be were reported to be arriving at the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai, for their D-Day.



The couple have had a successful year with 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' sealing Alia's well-deserved reputation as a talented actress and 'Brahmastra' reviving Ranbir's flagging career graph. Alia also made news because of her Hollywood foray with the Gal Gadot-starrer 'Heart of Stone', set to be released in 2023,



The newborn child will truly be the crowning glory for an eventful year for the couple.



In June, Alia took the world by surprise by announcing her pregnancy with a picture featuring Ranbir on her Instagram handle. She has also launched a line of maternity wear named Edamama.