Sunday, Nov 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Arrive In Hospital, Ready To Welcome Their First Child

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who tied the knot on April 14, are all set to welcome their first child. The parents-to-be were reported to be arriving at the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai, for their D-Day.

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor In ‘Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva’
Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor In ‘Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva’ Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Nov 2022 12:08 pm

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who tied the knot on April 14, are all set to welcome their first child. The parents-to-be were reported to be arriving at the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai, for their D-Day. 

The couple have had a successful year with 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' sealing Alia's well-deserved reputation as a talented actress and 'Brahmastra' reviving Ranbir's flagging career graph. Alia also made news because of her Hollywood foray with the Gal Gadot-starrer 'Heart of Stone', set to be released in 2023,

The newborn child will truly be the crowning glory for an eventful year for the couple.

In June, Alia took the world by surprise by announcing her pregnancy with a picture featuring Ranbir on her Instagram handle. She has also launched a line of maternity wear named Edamama.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Bollywood Actor Hindi Hindi Cinema Celebs First Child D-Day Delivery Mumbai Allu Arjun Ranbir Kapoor Mumbai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch NorthEast United FC Vs East Bengal Football Match Live

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch NorthEast United FC Vs East Bengal Football Match Live