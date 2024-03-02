Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Add A Dose Of Glamour To Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash

Ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day pre-wedding festivities, several Bollywood celebs reached Jamnagar. On Friday night, the Ambanis hosted a cocktail party for their guests, and it was a star-studded affair.
For the event, Shah Rukh Khan ditched the shirt, and looked handsome as ever in a blazer and pants. He completed his look with a diamond studded chain around his neck.
Alia Bhatt looked stunning in an embellished shimmery off-shoulder outfit, while Kareena Kapoor stunning in a mauve saree and matching blouse by Tarun Tahiliani. She was joined by Saif Ali Khan, who wore a purple shirt under a blazer and pants, and their son Taimur Ali Khan. Natasha Poonawalla dazzled in a shimmery silver outfit.
Coming to mom-to-be Deepika Padukone, she wore a black dress while her husband Ranveer Singh went all white with his outfit. Meanwhile, both Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar also opted for black outfits, as did ace cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni.
Sonam Kapoor and Kiara added glitz and glamour to the event with their black outfits. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan also twinned in black.
Nonetheless, guests from all around the world have landed in Jamnagar, Gujarat, to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in a three-day lavish celebration.