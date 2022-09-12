Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

Akshay Kumar’s Road Safety Slammed For Allegedly Promoting Dowry, Gets Called ‘Disgusting, Problematic’

Akshay Kumar's latest advertisement about the importance of six airbags in cars has now received backlash from social media users. 

Akshay Kumar in road safety ad
Akshay Kumar in road safety ad Twitter

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 1:40 pm

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has recently featured in an advertisement that highlights the importance of seat-belts and airbags in cars. The ad, posted by Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has Akshay talking about airbags in the car to a person bidding farewell to his daughter after marriage. 

“Thank You Akshay Kumar for your support to the nationwide National Road Safety Campaign. Your efforts in spreading awareness on road safety issues is truly commendable. We’re committed to bring down road accidents in India with awareness & public participation,” wrote the Minister on Twitter.

Akshay, who plays a policeman in the ad, tells the man that while the car, in which he is sending the newly married couple in, is equipped with all modern facilities including sun-roof and sophisticated music system, it only has two airbags. However, any car which adheres to road safety norms, should have six airbags. 

However, the ad ended up drawing flak as several people alleged that the advertisement was promoting dowry, which is a punishable offence in the country. 

Slamming the ad, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, “This is such a problematic advertisement. Who passes such creatives? Is the government spending money to promote the safety aspect of a car or promoting the evil and criminal act of dowry through this ad?”

One social media user wrote, “This ad is the pits. Lost the plot completely. Is this about the wedding, the bride or that dowry should be 6 airbag cars-what is it? These govt ads are so puerile and ill conceived. They couldn’t talk about safety any other way?”

Saket Gokhale, the national spokesperson of Trinamool Congress, also slammed and said it is ‘disgusting to see the Indian govt officially promoting dowry.”

For the unversed, after Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, passed away in a car crash, Gadkari said that the ministry is working towards making six airbags compulsory in all cars. He has maintained that the seat belts will be made mandatory for the occupants in the rear seat in cars.

