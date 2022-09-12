Akshay Kumar Condoles Death Of Long-Time Hairdresser Milan Jadhav: Will Miss You

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday paid tributes to Milan Jadhav, his hairdresser of over 15 years, who passed away recently.

Kumar took to Twitter to remember Jadhav, whom the actor fondly called 'Milano'.

"You stood out of the crowd with your funky hairstyles and infectious smile. Always ensured not even one hair of mine was out of place.

"The life of the set, my hairdresser for more than 15 years, Milan Jadhav. Still can't believe you've left us… I will miss you Milano. Om shanti," the actor tweeted.

He also shared a throwback photo with Jadhav in which the latter is seen fixing Kumar's hair on a movie set.