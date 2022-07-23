Ajay Devgn Is A 'True Hero', Says Elated 'Tanhaji' Director Om Raut

As his epic film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' bagged three honours at the 68th National Film Awards, the film's director Om Raut took a moment to thank everyone for the big win and mentioned how the lead actor Ajay Devgn is the true hero by all means.



The film has bagged awards for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Ajay Devgn won the Best Actor award (shared) and Nachiket Barve and Mahesh Sherla won the Best Costume Design award.



Raut said in a statement that 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' was his "labour of love". He went on to note: "The film had the wholehearted support of Ajay Devgn Sir, who not only agreed to play the lead but also took the efforts to produce it. I'm happy the film has won the Best Film Award for Wholesome Entertainment at the 68th National Awards."



The director added: "I also congratulate Ajay Sir for his win as Best Actor in the film. He was Tanhaji in the truest form. This would be incomplete without a special mention for Saif sir whose support has been crucial for the outcome of this film. I would also like to congratulate Nachiket Barve and Mahesh Sherla, who won the Best Costume Designer award."



He concluded by saying: "A film is not a one-man show, it is the effort of its entire team, the cast and crew are the pillars of each project. This award is for each person who worked on Tanhaji- they are all my unsung heroes. I am happy our film got commercial success and true appreciation. Awards and rewards are truly heartening."

[With Inputs From IANS]