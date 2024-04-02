Art & Entertainment

Ajay Devgn Greets Fans With A Namaste Outside His Residence In Mumbai On 55th B'day

The birthday boy, superstar Ajay Devgn was spotted outside his residence 'Shivshakti', here, and greeted everyone by joining his hands.

Ajay Devgn Photo: Instagram
Ajay turned 55 on Tuesday. There were many fans waiting outside Ajay's house. Handmade portraits of Ajay's movie characters were also hanging on a stand.

The visuals show Ajay, who was last seen in 'Shaitaan', wearing a white T-shirt, and black joggers. He was sporting sunglasses.

The actor greeted the paparazzi and fans by joining his hands.

The video shows people giving him flowers, and cheering, while Ajay says, "aaram se aaram se".

The social media is flooded with birthday wishes for Ajay, who made his debut in 1991 with 'Phool Aur Kaante'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he recently starred in supernatural horror film 'Shaitaan', directed by Vikas Bahl. The movie is produced by Devgn Films, Jio Studios and Panorama Studios. It also stars R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj.

He next has 'Maidaan', 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', 'Singham Again', and 'Raid 2' in the pipeline.

