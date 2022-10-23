Sunday, Oct 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

After Tasting Box-Office Success, 'Brahmastra' Now Heads To OTT

After bailing out Bollywood with its successful theatrical run, the Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer adventure-mythological fantasy film 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva', is heading to OTT.

Still From 'Brahmastra'
Still From 'Brahmastra' moviewingz

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Oct 2022 2:53 pm

After bailing out Bollywood with its successful theatrical run, the Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer adventure-mythological fantasy film 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva', is heading to OTT.

The film, written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, also stars veteran Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Commenting on the development, Ranbir Kapoor, who is expecting his first child with Alia Bhatt, said: "'Brahmastra' has been a very special journey for me and especially Ayan's grand vision of creating India's original new cinematic universe has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

The film will be releasing on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)


Ranbir added in his statement: "The phenomenal response from global audiences after the theatrical release has been truly overwhelming and with the release on Disney+ Hotstar, the biggest OTT platform in India, our aim is to bring it even closer to our audience across the country."

Alia, his wife and co-star, said: "As an actor, I am honoured to be part of such a grand vision. It has been no less than a celebration worldwide, and we cannot wait to bring 'Brahmastra' closer to fans with the OTT release 'Brahmastra' is now yours."

'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from November 4, 2022.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Brahmastra Brahmastra Part One Shiva Brahmastra On OTT OTT Release Indian Box Office Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Ayan Mukerji Disney+Hotstar India

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Will Keep Working To Fulfil Guru Sahibs' Vision: PM Modi

Will Keep Working To Fulfil Guru Sahibs' Vision: PM Modi

Book Excerpt: An Ode To Those Walking In Mahatma Gandhi's Footsteps

Book Excerpt: An Ode To Those Walking In Mahatma Gandhi's Footsteps