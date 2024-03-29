Art & Entertainment

Adah Sharma’s Fitness Mantra: Workouts Should Always Be Fun, Best With Friends

Actress Adah Sharma, who is a practitioner of weapon-based martial art Silambam, has shared the mantra to a perfect workout, stating that it should be fun and working out with friends is the best.

Adah told IANS: "Workouts should always be fun and working out with friends is the best.”

The 31-year-old recently shared a video of herself bathing elephants and said that it gave her a whole core workout.

“The elephants are my friends and giving them a bath is a whole core body workout, which takes an hour. From shoulders, to biceps, to glutes and legs, said the actress.

Apart from working out, Adah added that diet plays an important role too.

“This workout is equal to crunches and leg raises and weight training altogether. Diet plays an important role in fitness. I'm also a pure vegetarian just like my favourite elephants.”

On the work front, Adah was last seen in ‘Sunflower Season 2’ and the ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’. She will next be seen in ‘The Game Of Girgit’.

