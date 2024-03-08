Adah Sharma Ate 15 Bananas A Day, Laddoos To Put On 10 Kgs For ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’

Actress Adah Sharma has left no stone unturned to ace her look in the upcoming film ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’, which required her to put on weight.
"I had to put on 10 kgs for ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’. But I had to also be very very fit, being able to climb mountains and do action with rifles. I ate around 15 bananas everyday and flax seed laddoos,” said Adah.
The actress added that she would eat four laddoos a day. “We were shooting in the jungles so my mother gave me a whole box of laddoos. I used to eat four a day."
It also stars Indira Tiwari, Vijay Krishna, Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta and Raima Sen.