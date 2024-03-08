Art & Entertainment

Adah Sharma Ate 15 Bananas A Day, Laddoos To Put On 10 Kgs For ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’

March 8, 2024
March 8, 2024
       
Instagram
Adah Sharma Photo: Instagram
Actress Adah Sharma has left no stone unturned to ace her look in the upcoming film ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’, which required her to put on weight.

Adah gained 10 kgs of weight for her role but also had to be fit. She gorged on 15 bananas a day and had flax seed ladoos for the film, which is based on Maoist insurgency in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh.

"I had to put on 10 kgs for ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’. But I had to also be very very fit, being able to climb mountains and do action with rifles. I ate around 15 bananas everyday and flax seed laddoos,” said Adah.

The actress added that she would eat four laddoos a day. “We were shooting in the jungles so my mother gave me a whole box of laddoos. I used to eat four a day."

‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ is directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

It also stars Indira Tiwari, Vijay Krishna, Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta and Raima Sen.

