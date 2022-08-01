Actor Rasik Dave Passes Away, Wife Ketki Dave Says ‘Life Will Never Be The Same Again’

Theatre, TV and film actor passed away on Friday due to kidney failure. He was 65. After making his debut in Gujarati film, ‘Putra Vadhu’. He went on to be popularly known for his role of Nand in the mythological TV drama ‘Mahabharat’. Since his untimely demise, his friends and family have been paying tributes to the much-loved actor.

Now his wife Ketki Dave, who is best known for playing Daksha Virani in Ekta Kapoor's ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, has talked about her late husband and his battle with kidney issues.

"Rasik never wanted to talk about his illness. So, we never shared about his deteriorating health with anyone. He was a very private person and believed that all will be fine. But, deep down, we knew somewhere that he was not well. In the last few days, he told me how I should always continue working. Today, I am managing everything bravely because he was by my side all this time. I have my family members, my mother, my children, my mother-in-law and they are all my biggest support, but I miss my husband very much,” she told Bombay Times.

She further told how her mother Sarita Joshi helped her cope with life in the last two years. "When Rasik was diagnosed with kidney ailment, I broke down. My mother has been my constant and biggest support. She always tells me how one can be in grief, but sorrow should not overcome you. Life has to be lived on its terms and whatever challenges you face, have to be dealt with bravely. Each time I would break down, my mother would say get up and face it, you can't give up. I am trying to do that today. But life will never be the same again. I will miss Rasik at every point in my life,” she said.

Ketki also recounted how she first met Rasik in 1979 on the sets of a play. She signed off, "We instantly liked each other. As we worked together in plays and TV shows, we fell in love and got married in 1983. Rasik was a very down-to-earth, stable and somebody who believed in living life to the fullest. He would never get bogged down by things and would always motivate me to face the ups and downs of life. Even if we had fights, they were healthy because we would work towards resolving them. I can say that 40 years of marriage with Rasik went by happily because he was someone who believed that life has to be lived well."

They both have a daughter Riddhi Dave.