Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi has filed a defamation case against actor Jacqueline Fernandez, alleging that the latter made defamatory allegations against her for malicious reasons.



According to Fatehi, Fernandez sought to criminally defame her in order to destroy her career to further her own interests, since they are both working in the same industry and have similar backgrounds, amongst other reasons.



On December 2, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had questioned Fatehi regarding conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Rs 200 crore money laundering case.



Both Fernandez and Fatehi had recorded their statement as witness in the case.



Earlier, fixed deposits worth Rs 7.2 crore belonging to Fernandez were attached by the ED, which termed these gifts and properties as proceeds of crime received by the actresses.



In February, the ED filed its first supplementary prosecution complaint against Chandrashekhar's aide Pinky Irani, who introduced him to Bollywood actresses.



It had been alleged in the charge sheet that Irani used to choose costly gifts for Fernandez and later used to drop it at her house after the payments were made by Chandrashekhar.



In December last year the ED filed the first charge sheet in this matter before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh.



Chandrashekhar has spent around Rs 20 crore on different models and Bollywood celebs. A few had, however, refused to take gifts from him.