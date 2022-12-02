Friday, Dec 02, 2022
Nora Fatehi Draws Flak For Holding Indian Flag Upside Down At FIFA

Nora Fatehi Draws Flak For Holding Indian Flag Upside Down At FIFA

Actress Nora Fatehi, who performed at the FIFA fan fest event, has frawn flak for holding the Indian flag upside down.

Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi Source: Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Dec 2022 3:59 pm

Actress Nora Fatehi, who performed at the FIFA fan fest event, has frawn flak for holding the Indian flag upside down. 

Nora, who performed on the official FIFA World Cup anthem 'Light The Sky', 'O Saki Saki' and others, was criticised for "disrespecting" the Indian flag at the event.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Nora can be seen dressed in a shimmery outfit waving the Indian flag and saying 'Jai Hind' on the international stage.

Holding the Tricolour, the actress is saying, "Jai Hind!! Zor se, Zor Se Jai Hind!".

She adds: "India is not part of the FIFA World Cup but we are now in spirits through our music and dance."

It was not long when social media users noticed that she held the National flag upside down. She picked up the Indian flag from the stage that was lying, then waved it, but due to windy weather, the flag turned upside down.

Without realising, she held the flag clenched in her palms. Indians all over social media were unhappy and called out Nora for "disrespecting" the Indian flag. 

Nora Fatehi FIFA
